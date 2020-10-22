Rinu Oduala chats with Chude Jideonwo on #EndSARS Peaceful Protests | #WithChude

On the latest episode of “WithChude“, Chude Jideonwo sits with Rinu Oduala, a human rights activist and one of the many voices peacefully protesting for an end to police brutality in Nigeria. Rinu was at Alausa, one of the prominent protest ground in Lagos, with thousands of other young people for about two weeks now.

She shares all that went down before the full commencement of the #EndSARS movement, moments of fear, progress and everything in between.

Watch the interview below: