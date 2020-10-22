Connect with us

Rinu Oduala chats with Chude Jideonwo on #EndSARS Peaceful Protests | #WithChude

'A New Nigeria We Will See' Watch this Spoken Word Poetry by the Dream Catchers

TY Bello features Isi Igenegba, Chingtok Ishaku & Bunmi George in "The Heart Of Nigeria" (Prayer)

#EndSARS Protest, Lekki Toll Shooting & President Buhari: How Nigerians are Reacting to Governor Sanwo-Olu's Interview on Arise TV

People Can’t Stop Talking About Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Statement on Shootings at Lekki Toll Gate

Let The Kitchen Muse show You How to Achieve the Perfect Chicken & Beef Stock

Dimma Umeh, Eric Okafor & Fisayo Fosudo talk Content Creation on the Final Episode of #NdaniRealTalk Season 4

Watch the Arise TV Interview with Falz that has People Talking

Yvonne Orji, Uzo Aduba, Jidenna - More Nigerian Celebrities in the Diaspora are Amplifying the #EndSARS Movement

Tolani Baj is Answering All Your Questions about Life After #BBNaija Because... It's Her Birthday!

On the latest episode of “WithChude“, Chude Jideonwo sits with Rinu Oduala, a human rights activist and one of the many voices peacefully protesting for an end to police brutality in Nigeria. Rinu was at Alausa, one of the prominent protest ground in Lagos, with thousands of other young people for about two weeks now.

She shares all that went down before the full commencement of the #EndSARS movement, moments of fear, progress and everything in between.

Watch the interview below:

