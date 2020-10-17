Connect with us

Music

New Video: Shaybo - Dobale

Music

New Music: Fikky - End Sars

Music

New Music: Deborah Rise - We Have Won

Music

New Video: Not3s feat. AJ Tracey - One More Time

BN TV Music

Kaliné Lends Her Voice to Protest Police Brutality & SARS in Nigeria with "A Nigerian Dream"

Music

New Music + Video: Zuchu feat. Joeboy - Nobody

Music

New Music: Yung Alpha feat. Ice Prince - Because Of iPhone

Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Pastor Sola Fola-Alade - A Generation That Soars (Spontaneous Worship )

Music

New Music: Caze feat. Amapiano Chronicles, Pelesa M & Malume Choppie - Zaabaya

Music

New Music: Danny S - O O (Original Ole)

Music

New Video: Shaybo – Dobale

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Afro-rap artist Shaybo has put out the visuals for her hit track “Dobale

Watch below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

On Awkuzu Cell, Okadas as Presidential Youth Empowerment Schemes & Turning a Protest into a Carnival

Kola Oyeneyin: Now That the Government is Listening, it’s Time for a Dialogue

Olawunmi Adegoke: Committing to Your Personal Growth

Itty Okim: Why You Should Probably Join the #EndSARS Protests

Damilola O: The Mind-Blowing Possibilities of the Protests
Advertisement
css.php