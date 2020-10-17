Music New Video: Shaybo – Dobale Published 1 hour ago on October 17, 2020 By BellaNaija.com Afro-rap artist Shaybo has put out the visuals for her hit track “Dobale” Watch below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Related Topics:DobaleMusicnew videoShaybo Up Next New Music: Fikky – End Sars Don't Miss New Music: Deborah Rise – We Have Won BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Video: Not3s feat. AJ Tracey – One More Time New Music + Video: Zuchu feat. Joeboy – Nobody New Video: TY Bello feat. Pastor Sola Fola-Alade – A Generation That Soars (Spontaneous Worship )