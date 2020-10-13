Style
Storm Reid is Young, Chic & Free on the New InStyle Magazine Cover!
Euphoria actress, Storm Reid is all shades of adorable as she sits with InStyle Magazine to discuss her journey so far as a young, black girl doing her bit to give hope to many like her who aspire to be successful. While sharing her experience acting in movies like 12 years a Slave and When They See Us, she said;
The projects I choose to be part of our very intentional. I see each one as an opportunity to have a progressive conversation and represent people and situations that are underrepresented. Young girls deserve to see themselves onscreen. Because how can you feel like you’re able to succeed when you don’t see yourself succeeding?
Reid also told InStyle that she is inspired by the late Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman who was a beacon of hope and positive light on the Black culture.
She looked stunning donning outfits from top designers like Miu Miu, Richard Quinn, and Givenchy.
Read the full issue on www.instyle.com.
See more photos from the cover feature below:
Credits
Photographed by: @abdmstudio
Styled by: @jasonbolden, @juliavonboehm
Interview by: @samanthajsimon
Hair by: @shawnna818
Makeup by: @joannasimkin