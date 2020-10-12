VJ Adams & Juliet Ibrahim Serve Premium Bride & Groom Inspiration in This New Lookbook!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

37 mins ago

 on

In this 2020 Bride-Groom collection titled “The Grandeur”, luxury bridal brand TruFlair in collaboration with menswear brand Freshbydotun created magic for brides and grooms. The lookbook features sultry Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim and VJ Adams.

According to the brands, the outfits were created with the main focus being the brides and grooms and their utmost comfort, without sacrificing magnificence and beauty.

The shimmering suits are not only comfortable but of top-notch quality and the dresses are every bride’s dream. The best part? They can be worn in two different ways!

The designers worked with high-end luxury fabrics, exotic laces, and intricate hand beading. We made use of pearls, authentic Swarovski crystals, glass stones and so much more to give a ravishing effect on all the outfits.

See the full lookbook below

Credits
Bride’s outfit @tru.flair
Groom’s outfit @freshbydotun
Event & Decoration @cloud9eventsng
Makeup @oshewabeauty
Hairstyling @tobbiestouch
Photography @tosin_josh @tosinjoshweddings
Skin @shadesbyjulietibrahimcosmetics
Videographer @inspirestudios.ng
Piano @center_techniques_pianos

