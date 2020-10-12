Weddings
We Met in Church! Vivien & Banji’s Beautiful Wedding
One of the hashtags for Vivien and Banji‘s wedding is the perfect way to introduce this feature – #TheFabLoveStory is a visual delight.
The beautiful couple met in church in 2017 while Vivien was serving in Abuja. Their story kicked off at his cousin’s birthday hangout and now a year after they met, the couple tied the knot. The ceremony kicked off with the traditional wedding at the bride’s residence in Isi Uzo, Enugu and then they proceeded to Abuja for the white wedding.
We love how each element of their day reflected the beauty of their cultures- the Yoruba and Igbo cultures in every way. Then the groom’s Yoruba culture was also celebrated when the couple changed into their Asooke outfit. Right from the cake to the decor, everything was just so regal and beautiful.
If you have seen their proposal and pre-wedding shoot, now is a good time to catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple unending love and happiness.
How We Met
By the bride, Vivien
We met in 2017 when I came to Abuja for my National Youth Service. We were attending the same church. I was the new girl in church and so after church, a lot of people usually came up to me to exchange pleasantries and banter. For some reason, this upset him. He felt like the guys in the church were fawning over me and so he made up his mind to be the one person who wouldn’t give me any form of attention (I know he liked me already that’s why he was annoyed 😂).
He was in the media department and took pictures during church service so I definitely noticed him. I remember noticing his height and how he dresses well, but it wasn’t anything more than that because I was in the middle of a messy situation, relationship-wise, and wasn’t looking to go into anything serious at the time. I needed a break. Well, his cousin liked my best friend, then, and so invited us for his birthday hangout. Banji was also at the hangout and we sat beside each other, that was when we hit it off. We talked all night and it felt like old friends reconnecting. Like we’ve known each other for years. All these happened on a Sunday evening, he was so enthralled by my awesomeness that he made time to see me every single day the rest of that week. Fast forward to three years, he proposed some days before his birthday and it was the sweetest gesture ever. I’m the hardest person to surprise but he somehow found a way to make sure I never saw it coming.
Let’s head to the reception…
Traditional Wedding
Second look…
Time for the palm wine carrying ceremony…
Now time to take on the Yoruba culture…
