Connect with us

Weddings

Here are the Stories You Need to Catch Up with on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Vannessa & Roger's Beautiful Ghanaian Traditional Wedding

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 356

Weddings

We Met at Work! Bimbo & Temitope's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Our Forever Begins! Stephanie & Ogaba's Civil Wedding

Weddings

From Birthday Gifts to Forever Love! Teniola & Ibukun's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

All The Stories You Need to Check Out This Weekend on BellaNaija Weddings

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

First Photos from Erigga & Morenike's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Chef Fregz and Lala Akindoju Celebrate Two Years of Marriage: " Grateful for Where We Are. Excited for the Future"

Weddings

With Love from Congo! Enjoy Grace & Fidel's Congolese Wedding

Weddings

Here are the Stories You Need to Catch Up with on BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

 

10 Years, 2 Kids Later! Rola & Deji’s Vow Renewal was Breathtaking

 

The #FabLoveStory White Wedding has All the Beauty You Need for Today

Here’s how Stephanie & Rume’s Love Story Happened!

Started from Facebook & Now They’re #SealedinParis

Adetunji Took Over Olayinka’s Birthday Photoshoot with a Surprise Proposal

I Became her Personal Comedian! Loving Titilope & Oyinkansola’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Let Your Style Show in These Wedding Looks by Maibecca

These Dresses by Morilee are Perfect for an Intimate Wedding

7 Steps to Planning A Memorable Pre-wedding Video Shoot

The Simplicity of This Edo Beauty Look is One Reason to Love It

Northern Brides-to-be! Here’s One Bridal Look For You to Rock!

You Can’t Go Wrong with a High Bun Bridal Hairstyle

Yoruba Brides-to-be, Don’t Sleep on This Traditional Beauty Look

You’ve Got to See Vanessa’s Stunning Bridal Robe

You Should See This Heartfelt Mother-Daughter Moment

You Should See This Bride on the Dance Floor

 

 

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jimoh Isiaq – Remember His Name

Ibrahim Babátúndé Ibrahim: Happiest Nation on Earth … Really?

BN Book Review: My Father’s Daughter by Onyeka Onwenu | Review by The BookLady NG

The Pobin Project wants to Tell the Stories of Police Brutality in Nigeria

Here’s How You Can Be A Part Of The #EndSARS Movement
Advertisement
css.php