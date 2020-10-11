Weddings
Here are the Stories You Need to Catch Up with on BellaNaija Weddings
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
10 Years, 2 Kids Later! Rola & Deji’s Vow Renewal was Breathtaking
The #FabLoveStory White Wedding has All the Beauty You Need for Today
Here’s how Stephanie & Rume’s Love Story Happened!
Started from Facebook & Now They’re #SealedinParis
Adetunji Took Over Olayinka’s Birthday Photoshoot with a Surprise Proposal
I Became her Personal Comedian! Loving Titilope & Oyinkansola’s Pre-wedding Shoot
Let Your Style Show in These Wedding Looks by Maibecca
These Dresses by Morilee are Perfect for an Intimate Wedding
7 Steps to Planning A Memorable Pre-wedding Video Shoot
The Simplicity of This Edo Beauty Look is One Reason to Love It
Northern Brides-to-be! Here’s One Bridal Look For You to Rock!
You Can’t Go Wrong with a High Bun Bridal Hairstyle
Yoruba Brides-to-be, Don’t Sleep on This Traditional Beauty Look
You’ve Got to See Vanessa’s Stunning Bridal Robe
You Should See This Heartfelt Mother-Daughter Moment
You Should See This Bride on the Dance Floor