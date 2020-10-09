Connect with us

BN Weddings Video: Vannessa & Roger's Beautiful Ghanaian Traditional Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian beauty influencer and makeup artist, Vanessa tied the knot traditionally to her forever love, Roger. We’ve got the wedding highlights for you today. Everything about this wedding was beautiful. Right from the bridal prep, the couple’s outfit, to the ceremony.

You should definitely lookout for the bride’s unique bridal robe, the bride’s entrance and the moment the groom couldn’t hold the tears as his bride danced in.   Of course, you don’t want to miss their excitement and the beautiful moment on the dance floor. These beautiful moments were captured by Maxwell Jennings and you can see every bit of it below:

 

 

Credits

Videography: @maxwelljennings

