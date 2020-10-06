The Lagos Shirt Factory’s Independence Collection is Cool & Patriotic – Check it Out!

Fashion brand The Lagos shirt Factory has released a new collection of shirts to mark Nigeria’s Independence day celebration.

According to the brand:

The new timeless, “All White” collection comes in classic but unusual white shirts with cuts and shirt dress designs that are sexy and chi. Although, spinning on the brief of the moment- Independence Day, each piece is a collector’s item that transcends October 1st. The hand-painted Nigerian vehicle plate numbers as well as currency signs reflect some of our Nation’s symbols and speak of our resilience, tenacity, energy and drive. This has been interpreted by Lagos Shirt Factory with each fabric type, texture mix and stitch.