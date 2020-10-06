Every Look Worth Seeing From VicNate’s Spring/Summer 2021 Virtual Show!

Fast-rising Nigerian brand VicNate has become a new favourite among IT fashion girls, thanks to the brand’s hugely successful debut collection Exordium. Now the up and coming designer returned strong for Spring/Summer 2021, debuting a highly-anticipated collection with a virtual show recently.

He worked with a bold colour palette ranging from deep red and green to canary yellow and fuchsia pink, reinterpreting some classic styles from his Fall 2020 collection into groovy lace party dresses, red carpet-worthy gowns and an artistic sculptural dress with a larger-than-life bow.

Watch the full show below

View this post on Instagram Number 1 A post shared by VICNATE (@vicnate_ng) on Sep 27, 2020 at 7:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICNATE (@vicnate_ng) on Sep 27, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

