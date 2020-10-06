Connect with us

Every Look Worth Seeing From VicNate's Spring/Summer 2021 Virtual Show!

Can You Guess Serena Williams’ Everyday Essentials?

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 9 Style Tips Every Man Should Know

All the Stylish Looks #BBNaija's Prince has Served So Far

For the Woman of Style - Kike Okewale presents its "Opulence" Collection

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Mercy Eke, Sanchan Elegushi, Wathoni Ayansi & More

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: CeeC Nwadiora, Zina Anumudu, Bonang Matheba & More

 Thebe Magugu's Counter Intelligence Collection Is Inspired By Real-Life Spies

This Striking New Collection By Cool African Merch Is For The Cool Kids

Busola Dakolo is one Beautiful Birthday Babe

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising Nigerian brand VicNate has become a new favourite among IT fashion girls, thanks to the brand’s hugely successful debut collection Exordium. Now the up and coming designer returned strong for Spring/Summer 2021, debuting a highly-anticipated collection with a virtual show recently.

He worked with a bold colour palette ranging from deep red and green to canary yellow and fuchsia pink, reinterpreting some classic styles from his Fall 2020 collection into groovy lace party dresses, red carpet-worthy gowns and an artistic sculptural dress with a larger-than-life bow.

Watch the full show below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Number 1

A post shared by VICNATE (@vicnate_ng) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VICNATE (@vicnate_ng) on

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style

