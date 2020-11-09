9+ Stunning Hairstyle Ideas Inspired by Toke Makinwa

Media girl Toke Makinwa isn’t known as style chameleon for nothing – from her wildly varying style choices to her ever rotating beauty looks this style star knows exactly how to keep her public entertained and excited. We particularly love how she has incorporated affordable hair brands into her everyday looks, proving that you don’t have to break the bank to look devastatingly chic. From afro ponytails and many variations of box braids, updos and braided bantu knot, there’s so much style Toke brought forward in her most recent looks. If you need a reminder of just how great Toke’s hair looks, here are 9+ different inspired hairstyles.

What’s better than one bun? Two!

We can’t get over these gorgeous curls .

Old, but gold

Ponytails are always a win. And this cute purple streak is a vibe.

This style is perfect for the woman that loves to experiment.

It’s no secret that Toke Makinwa likes her blonde looks, so this is a perfect example.

This bold ponytail look is beyond stunning

An updo is the perfect look no matter the occasion, but this look is particularly gorge.

