Connect with us

BN TV

Three Steps to Building Your Own City, According to Akon

Beauty BN TV

Valerie Obaze details the Inspiration behind R&R Luxury and Power of Africa’s Natural Ingredients in "Chapter 10: The Sustainable Era" | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

BN Cuisine: Rona & Kiddwaya make Low Carb Pancakes on "Diary of an Inner Fat Girl"

BN TV

The Kitchen Muse's Beef Fried Rice Recipe is One of a Kind

BN TV Music

New Video: Cheque - LOCO

BN TV Comedy Music

Watch the Kabusa Oriental Choir in this Hilarious Cover of Tiwa Savage's "Koroba"

Beauty BN TV Comedy

Grace Ajilore is sharing more of her Child Birth & Motherhood Experiences on this New Vlog

BN TV

Watch Jackie Aina Play Truth or Drink with Angel Merino 

BN TV

What the 2020 US Election Results mean to Barack Obama + An Insight into his Memoir "A Promised Land"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Season 2 of Bovi's Comedy Series "Banana Republic" is Here! You don't want to miss Episode 1

BN TV

Three Steps to Building Your Own City, According to Akon

BN TV

Published

3 mins ago

 on

The world-famous Popstar, Akon is set to build his own city in his home country of Senegal, which will be called Akon City. This is coming after he co-founded the “Akon Lighting Africa” to provide solar-powered lighting solutions.

The 2000 acre city will include a university, hospitals, village resorts, film studios, data centres, and theme parks. In this video, Akon shares with CNN, the necessary steps in actualizing a dream this big.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Insecurity is On the Rise, What Can We Do About It?

SmartWork Inc: What Everyone Needs to Know about Diabetes

Omolola Olorunnisola: Helping Your Teen Deal with Financial Peer Pressure

How #BellaNaijaMCM Dr Abiodun Adereni is Tackling Maternal & Child Mortality with HelpMum

Money Matters With Nimi: Are Your Life and Properties Insured?
Advertisement
css.php