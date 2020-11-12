Angie Bee Served Major Parisian Glamour With This ‘Emily in Paris’ Inspired Beauty Look  

Zambian Youtuber Angelica Bee shared her Emily in Paris Inspired Makeup look and it is SO on point.

On her Instragram page she said:

Watches Emily in Paris once 🇫🇷🥖 Face

@xxrevolution cloud primer

@narsissist natural radiant foundation in Syracuse

@revolutionskincare cbd serum

@toofaced born this way concealer in medium

@maybelline fit me foundation in 250

@makeuprevolution infinite concealer in C14

@elfcosmetics cream blush

#maybelline strobing stick

@ecotools sponge

@diormakeup nude highlighter

@fentybeauty bronzer in Island Ting

@milanicosmetics bronzer in Soleil

#makeuprevolution blush Eyes

Same bronzer, contour & blush used on face.

#revolutionbeauty eyeliner pen & lashes

#maybelline mascara Lips

@naturalcollectioncosmetics lip pencil in Espresso

@revolutionpro eyeliner in brown

#revolutionmakeup lipstick in Rumba & vampire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N G E L I C A (@angiebee___) on Oct 20, 2020 at 4:59am PDT

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!