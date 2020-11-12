Connect with us

Angie Bee Served Major Parisian Glamour With This 'Emily in Paris' Inspired Beauty Look  

Uche Natori Shows Us How To Do A Flawless Base In This Must Watch Youtube Video

Checkout This Youtuber's Acne-Busting Skincare Routine

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Rebecca Nengi Hampson, Hodan Yusuf, Asanda Sizani & More

Toke Makiwa Served a Makeup Look that's Perfect for your Friday Date Night

The Heartwarming Story Behind Miss South Africa's Stunning Shaved Hairstyle!

Wana Udobang's New Article on Body Positivity, Beauty & Self-Love is a Must Read!

Dorathy Bachor is Absolutely Gorgeous for Uncutxtra Magazine

6 Ways to Upgrade Your Hair Game - According to Spirine Chevonne

Meet the Top 40 Contestants for the 2020 Miss Tourism Nigeria

Zambian Youtuber Angelica Bee shared her Emily in Paris Inspired Makeup look and it is SO on point.

On her Instragram page she said:

Watches Emily in Paris once 🇫🇷🥖

Face
@xxrevolution cloud primer
@narsissist natural radiant foundation in Syracuse
@revolutionskincare cbd serum
@toofaced born this way concealer in medium
@maybelline fit me foundation in 250
@makeuprevolution infinite concealer in C14
@elfcosmetics cream blush
#maybelline strobing stick
@ecotools sponge
@diormakeup nude highlighter
@fentybeauty bronzer in Island Ting
@milanicosmetics bronzer in Soleil
#makeuprevolution blush

Eyes
Same bronzer, contour & blush used on face.
#revolutionbeauty eyeliner pen & lashes
#maybelline mascara

Lips
@naturalcollectioncosmetics lip pencil in Espresso
@revolutionpro eyeliner in brown
#revolutionmakeup lipstick in Rumba & vampire

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A N G E L I C A (@angiebee___) on

