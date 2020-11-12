Beauty
Angie Bee Served Major Parisian Glamour With This ‘Emily in Paris’ Inspired Beauty Look
Zambian Youtuber Angelica Bee shared her Emily in Paris Inspired Makeup look and it is SO on point.
On her Instragram page she said:
Watches Emily in Paris once 🇫🇷🥖
Face
@xxrevolution cloud primer
@narsissist natural radiant foundation in Syracuse
@revolutionskincare cbd serum
@toofaced born this way concealer in medium
@maybelline fit me foundation in 250
@makeuprevolution infinite concealer in C14
@elfcosmetics cream blush
#maybelline strobing stick
@ecotools sponge
@diormakeup nude highlighter
@fentybeauty bronzer in Island Ting
@milanicosmetics bronzer in Soleil
#makeuprevolution blush
Eyes
Same bronzer, contour & blush used on face.
#revolutionbeauty eyeliner pen & lashes
#maybelline mascara
Lips
@naturalcollectioncosmetics lip pencil in Espresso
@revolutionpro eyeliner in brown
#revolutionmakeup lipstick in Rumba & vampire
