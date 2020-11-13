Connect with us

Beauty

The Must-Have Addition To Your Skincare Routine, According to Vanessa Gyimah

Beauty

Angie Bee Served Major Parisian Glamour With This 'Emily in Paris' Inspired Beauty Look  

Beauty

Uche Natori Shows Us How To Do A Flawless Base In This Must Watch Youtube Video

Beauty

Checkout This Youtuber's Acne-Busting Skincare Routine

Beauty Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Rebecca Nengi Hampson, Hodan Yusuf, Asanda Sizani & More

Beauty

Toke Makiwa Served a Makeup Look that's Perfect for your Friday Date Night

Beauty

The Heartwarming Story Behind Miss South Africa's Stunning Shaved Hairstyle!

Beauty Scoop

Wana Udobang's New Article on Body Positivity, Beauty & Self-Love is a Must Read!

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style

Dorathy Bachor is Absolutely Gorgeous for Uncutxtra Magazine

Beauty

6 Ways to Upgrade Your Hair Game - According to Spirine Chevonne

Beauty

The Must-Have Addition To Your Skincare Routine, According to Vanessa Gyimah

BellaNaija Style

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Vanessa Gyimah just shared the new must have product from Dermalogica, the pre-cleanse which is apparently a great addition to your skincare routine.

@vanessa_gyimah

On her channel she shared:

I’ve been obsessed with the @dermalogica pre cleanse and it is now available in the jumbo size exclusively @sephora ! This pre cleanse makes it so much easier to remove my makeup before cleansing. I have noticed a huge difference in my skin now that I have added the @dermalogica pre cleanse to my skincare routine. It is so important to pre cleanse, it also removes oils, sunscreen, and environmental pollutants without stripping the skin! Grab yours while you can in jumbo size now available @sephora for a limited time !

Check out the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa 🇬🇭 🇺🇸 (@vanessa_gyimah) on

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tari Taylor: Public Service is Not an Avenue to Milk the State

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Has Been Voted as Women’s Prize for Fiction ‘Winner of Winners’

We Want Youths in Politics, but What Power Do Political Appointments Carry?

What Happens After You Have Been Assaulted By SARS?

NkasiObim Nebo of PeachAid Medical Initiative is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!
Advertisement
css.php