Branka Mracajac has been appointed as the New CEO of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB)

The Board of Directors of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) has announced the appointment of Branka Mracajac as the CEO designate. A seasoned Enterprise Resource Planning expert, Branka brings on board, an enviable record of accomplishments in digital financial services and risk management.

Before her appointment by 9PSB, Branka demonstrated her ingenuity during her stint at Digital Finance International in Russia and other markets. She is a versatile professional with top management experience of over 15 years in digital finance across 30 markets globally.

The Serbian national has worked in accelerating the adoption of digital payments and facilitate financial inclusion for various markets across Europe and other emerging markets around the world.

The Central Bank of Nigeria recently granted final approval to Nigeria’s digital lifestyle bank, 9PSB, to commence operations in fostering financial inclusion in Nigeria’s banking ecosystem.

With Branka’s leadership and experience backed by a competent and committed board of directors, 9PSB is set to deliver high-end digital banking and financial inclusion services that will make transactions easier, convenient, and accessible for people of all social classes in Nigeria.

Speaking on the appointment of Branka, the Chairman, Board of Directors, 9PSB, Chief Ikenna Kevin Okafor, stated that, “Branka is experienced in business strategy, corporate finance, policy implementation, and risk management. I am certain that she will provide strategic leadership which will facilitate financial inclusion and increases financial payment across all market segments in the urban and rural areas of Nigeria.”

Responding to her appointment, Branka stated that “The pace of change in today’s Fintech industry is exceptional and I am delighted to be offered the opportunity to lead 9PSB at this early stage in its development. I look forward to using my experience to launch the 9PSB brand into the Nigerian Fintech market. The goal is to ensure that we are at the forefront of financial inclusion using the most innovative offerings.”

Ahead of the appointment of a CEO, the Board of Directors at 9PSB worked round the clock with a team of consultants who helped in establishing the company in the last 16 months.

Members of the 9PSB’s board of Directors include Asega Aliga, Olurotimi Oladimeji Adebanjo, Amina Tukur-Tarfa, Samuel Okwulehie, Mohammed Edewor, Phillips Oki, Simeon Oyakhilome Okoduwa, and Chief Ikenna Kevin Okafor, who chairs the board. They all come with a rich and varied pedigree, which they have deployed at the disposal of 9PSB.

Leading the board is Chief Ikenna Kevin Okafor, a philanthropist and the ex-President of the Southern-east chapter of the Lagos Business School Association.

On his part, Asega Aliga is an investment banker, entrepreneur, and financial services professional. He is passionate about capacity building and strategic global alliances for Pan-African investment opportunities.

Olurotimi Oladimeji Adebanjo holds an MBA from the University of Pretoria and is currently the regional director, South, and East Africa at e-tranzact Global, South Africa.

Serving as the only female on the board, Amina Tukur-Tarfa is a highly engaged individual with over two decades of top-flight experience in the areas of HR recruitment, operations, employee services, and administration. she also has, relevant experience as an HR generalist and HR specialist with key areas of knowledge and proficiency.

Equally on the board is Samuel Okwulehie, a Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group. He has vast experience in commercial operations and global logistics gained from many years in the international airline industry.

Mr. Mohammed Edewor (Esq) is a serial entrepreneur and erudite lawyer with over 40 years of business and legal experience.

Edewor has vast business interests in telecommunications, banking, manufacturing, oil, and gas.

Also, on the board is Phillips Oki an Economist and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN). He is a seasoned venture capitalist.

Simeon Oyakhilome Okoduwa brings to the board, his core areas of expertise and experience which includes Corporate & Commercial Law Advisory; Dispute Resolution/ADR; Corporate Governance Audit & Remediation, and Doing Business Advisory.

