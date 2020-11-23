FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed shares Vital Tips, Lessons & Secrets to Growing a Successful Business

The insightful #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign, which launched on Monday, November 16th, has lived up to every expectation as it started on a high note for everyone.

We kickstarted with an amazing entrepreneur, Samiah Oyekan, CEO of TheGiftSource, a retail brand that has stood out in the gift industry.

The first phase was the introduction where we found out about Samiah, her career story and, of course, her journey to the top.

To add to all that has been learnt, Samiah has further shared top tips, lessons and steps you should never let go of as an aspiring entrepreneur.

See extracts of what she had to say:

Top Tips

Gain Knowledge: According to Samiah, it is essential to have in-depth knowledge of any business you aim to start. She further emphasized the advantage of reading books, taking courses, and using tools like Google to gather more knowledge.

According to Samiah, it is essential to have in-depth knowledge of any business you aim to start. She further emphasized the advantage of reading books, taking courses, and using tools like Google to gather more knowledge. Make a Thorough Self Analysis of Yourself: Samiah touched on the importance of realizing your strengths and weaknesses, and finding out how this can help grow the business and enhance YOU as an individual.

Samiah touched on the importance of realizing your strengths and weaknesses, and finding out how this can help grow the business and enhance YOU as an individual. Have Adaptable Focus: With COVID-19 as a testing point for everyone, one lesson every entrepreneur has learnt is that plans and strategies are bound to change. Knowing this, it is essential for every aspiring entrepreneur to be ready to tweak and adjust in order to sustain the business and brand.

Furthermore, she discussed the Few Changes to help you achieve success in your business.

They are

– Stay Adaptable : Be ready to make changes

– Engage with Clients – Build your community

– Have Multiple Income Streams – Figure out what you presently have financially and find a way to earn more

To round up, she guided us on the few truths you will not be told as an aspiring entrepreneur.

1. Ideas do not make good business

2. You need to know yourself first to run a successful business

3. It is never too early and you are never too young to start a business

Importantly, Samiah concluded with the key ways to make revenue in 2021

Watch the full video below: