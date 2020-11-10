Connect with us

Brenny Jones' EP "Don't Jonze" is Worth Listening To

New Video: Olamide feat. Omah Lay - Infinity

Temi Adeniji, Linda Ayoola & Tunji Balogun make Billboard's "40 Under 40" List

Submissions for the 14th Headies Awards are Now Open! Get the Scoop

Fans Can't Wait to Listen to Omah Lay's Upcoming EP "What Have We Done"

New Video: Falz - Johnny

Peter Okoye's PA says DJ Switch is Not in Nigeria & She's Safe

Wizkid & Burna Boy's “Ginger” is the First Song to Start at No.1 on TurnTable Top 50 Chart

Tiwa Savage chronicles Her Move to Nigeria, Thoughts on Feminism & Rivalries on “BlackBox Interview”

New Music + Video: Davido feat. Lil Baby — So Crazy

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

Legit9ja Entertainment prodigy Brenny Jones has released his much anticipated debut EP “Don’t Jonze“.

The 7-track project takes its listener through a 22 minutes journey of sonic diversity. With no guest features, Brenny Jones attempts to stake an ambitious claim as one of Nigeria’s fastest rising music talents.

Brenny’s songwriting abilities with a refined highlife delivery births catchy songs like “Manchala” and “Moon“.

The producers featured on the EP include Progrex and Ageless, alongside No Limtz who mixed and mastered the project.

Stream the EP below:

