Brenny Jones’ EP “Don’t Jonze” is Worth Listening To

Legit9ja Entertainment prodigy Brenny Jones has released his much anticipated debut EP “Don’t Jonze“.

The 7-track project takes its listener through a 22 minutes journey of sonic diversity. With no guest features, Brenny Jones attempts to stake an ambitious claim as one of Nigeria’s fastest rising music talents.

Brenny’s songwriting abilities with a refined highlife delivery births catchy songs like “Manchala” and “Moon“.

The producers featured on the EP include Progrex and Ageless, alongside No Limtz who mixed and mastered the project.

Stream the EP below: