New Music: Chike – Wahala Dey

BellaNaija.com

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Afro-pop/soul star Chike follows up his “Dance Of The Booless” EP and the remix of “If You No Love” featuring DMW singer, Mayorkun with this new tune dubbed “Wahala Dey“.

The song was made in remembrance of the fallen heroes of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting on 20.10.20, victims of police brutality, talks about a bill regulating the use of social media in Nigeria and the #EndSARS movement.

“Wahala Dey” serves as a “reminder to the youths that we have a lot of problems to tackle and we have only just started.”

Listen below:

