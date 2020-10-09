Music
New Video: Chike feat. Mayorkun – If You No Love
In a world where masculine vulnerability is mocked, Afro-pop stars Chiké and Mayorkun deliver power-pop anthem about unrequited love with “Boo of the Booless” fan favourite “If You No Love“.
Merging highlife guitars, African folk percussion, R&B rhythms, pop story-telling, and sensational vocals, “If You No Love” hits the bulls-eye as an instant African classic.
The music video stars Diane Russet and Bettie Faraday a.k.a Betty Butter. The video was directed by Clarence Peters.