New Video: Chike feat. Mayorkun – If You No Love

BellaNaija.com

Published

29 mins ago

 on

In a world where masculine vulnerability is mocked, Afro-pop stars Chiké and Mayorkun deliver power-pop anthem about unrequited love with “Boo of the Booless” fan favourite “If You No Love“.

Merging highlife guitars, African folk percussion, R&B rhythms, pop story-telling, and sensational vocals, “If You No Love” hits the bulls-eye as an instant African classic.

The music video stars Diane Russet and Bettie Faraday a.k.a Betty Butter. The video was directed by Clarence Peters.

