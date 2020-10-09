Music
Bella Alubo releases “Popstar” EP
Fast rising music star Bella Alubo has just released her “Popstar” EP and we can’t stop playing it.
The 4-track EP has songs:
LA LA LAND: the upbeat entrée familiarly blends world genres, encouraging day dreams and imaginations to create a fitting fantasy.
GBOLAHAN: via Y2K R&B nostalgia, Bella stays on trend with Afro-Beat, Afro-Swing and Afro-Pop.
PRETTY THINGS: Reggae and dancehall influences are apparent on Bella’s admittance to caring for material things.
GBA GBE: with an Afro-house and Amapiano feel, Bella depicts youthful spontaneity of a night out in a new dress.
Stream it below.
Credits:
Tracks 1 & 2 produced by @tuanmalik_
Track 3 produced by synx
Track 4 produced by @kanibeatz
All tracks engineered by @tuanmalik_ (except track 3 engineered by synx)
A&R: @folamiayedun @youthshubmusic
Album art: @onaziogaba @urv.co
Photography: @itunu.pm @jedidahm_
Styling: @abi.demix @styledbyabidemi