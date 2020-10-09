Connect with us

New Video: Chike feat. Mayorkun - If You No Love

New Video: Rotimi - Unity

New Video: Cassper Nyovest feat. Zola 7 - Bonginkosi

Go Behind The Scenes of Yemi Alade's "True Love" Video

Kaline's Cover of Wizkid & H.E.R's "Smile" Is Magical

New Music: Ike Chuks feat. Phyno - Superstar

New Video: ECool feat. Mayorkun, Zlatan, Dremo - Onome

Stream Olamide's "Carpe Diem" Album Right Here

New Video: Rowlene feat. Nasty C - Stop

Bella Alubo releases “Popstar” EP

Fast rising music star Bella Alubo has just released her “Popstar” EP and we can’t stop playing it.

The 4-track EP has songs:

LA LA LAND: the upbeat entrée familiarly blends world genres, encouraging day dreams and imaginations to create a fitting fantasy.

GBOLAHAN: via Y2K R&B nostalgia, Bella stays on trend with Afro-Beat, Afro-Swing and Afro-Pop.

PRETTY THINGS: Reggae and dancehall influences are apparent on Bella’s admittance to caring for material things.

GBA GBE: with an Afro-house and Amapiano feel, Bella depicts youthful spontaneity of a night out in a new dress.

Stream it below.

Credits:
Tracks 1 & 2 produced by @tuanmalik_
Track 3 produced by synx
Track 4 produced by @kanibeatz
All tracks engineered by @tuanmalik_ (except track 3 engineered by synx)
A&R: @folamiayedun @youthshubmusic
Album art: @onaziogaba @urv.co
Photography: @itunu.pm @jedidahm_
Styling: @abi.demix @styledbyabidemi

