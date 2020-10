Darey‘s Extended Playlist is finally here!

The singer has put out his much-anticipated EP “Way Home“. The EP includes his recent hit songs “Jah Guide Me” and “Jojo” featuring Patoranking. It also features vocals from Teni on track 2 “Show Me Love“.

“Jah Guide Me” and “Jojo” visuals were directed by Mex Ossai and Dare Art Alade.

Producers who worked on the EP include Pheelz and Password.

Stream the EP below:

Wild West



Show Me Love feat. Teni

Jojo feat. Patoranking

Jah Guide Me

Mo Oh

Gone

Way Home