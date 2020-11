Ahead of his debut EP “Riddim Of All Riddims (ROAR)“, talented producer Icontrola has released a new song tagged “Covid Riddim”

“Covid Riddim” is an up-tempo song made to create awareness on the situation of the pandemic in Nigeria.

It is an “Afrocentric and infectious dance riddim with a catchy hook and additional vocals from Victor Collins, guaranteed to get you on your feet”

Listen below.