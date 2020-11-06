New EP: DJ Neptune — Nobody (Worldwide Remixes)

What’s better than a remix?… An EP of remixes! DJ Neptune‘s “Nobody” which featured Joeboy and Mr Eazi, is unarguably one of the biggest records of 2020, with massive airplay from different countries across the globe. The smash-hit generated over 85 million streams worldwide and topped Apple Music’s singles chart in fourteen countries.

It’s no wonder the music wizard decided to make an all-inclusive extended playlist to cater to the vast number of fans that the afrobeats tune has amassed worldwide.

DJ Neptune collaborated with a lot of amazing artists spanning from Colombian reggaeton star Dylan Fuentes (who

appears on the “Nobody” Latin Remix), Toronto’s rap icon Mr Kardinal, joining Jayd ink and Toronto Raptors DJ 4korners on the “Nobody” Canada Remix, France based Tay kee on the “Nobody” (French Remix), Jamaica’s Konshens and Ghana’s J derobie on the “Nobody” (Dancehall Remix), South Africa’s Focalistic on the “Nobody” (Amapiano Remix), Trinidad & Tobago’s Aaron Voice on the “Nobody” (Caribbean Remix) and United Arab Emirate’s Daffy, Sedeeg, and Masmarz on the “Nobody” (Middle East Remix).

Representing Nigeria, “Nobody” features reality star Laycon while the (Igbo Boys Rap Remix), (Hausa Boys Rap Remix) features Zoro and Nuno zigi holding it down for the East, DJ Abba, and Magnito holding it down for the North alongside Namenj.

Stream the Playlist below: