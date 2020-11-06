Connect with us

Music

New EP: DJ Neptune — Nobody (Worldwide Remixes)

Music

New Music: Chike - Wahala Dey

Music

New Music: Icontrola - Covid Riddim

Music

New EP: Brymo - Libel

Music

New Music: Barry Jhay - Muje

Music

New Music: Bad Boy Timz - Have Fun

Music

New Music + Video: Emo Grae feat. Zinoleesky - How Come

Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Omah Lay feat. 6lack - Damn (Remix)

Music

Prettyboy D-O performs New Single "Jungle Justice" on ColorsxStudios

Music

New Video: Zoro - Church

Music

New EP: DJ Neptune — Nobody (Worldwide Remixes)

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

What’s better than a remix?… An EP of remixes! DJ Neptune‘s “Nobody” which featured Joeboy and Mr Eazi, is unarguably one of the biggest records of 2020, with massive airplay from different countries across the globe. The smash-hit generated over 85 million streams worldwide and topped Apple Music’s singles chart in fourteen countries.

It’s no wonder the music wizard decided to make an all-inclusive extended playlist to cater to the vast number of fans that the afrobeats tune has amassed worldwide.

DJ Neptune collaborated with a lot of amazing artists spanning from Colombian reggaeton star Dylan Fuentes (who
appears on the “Nobody” Latin Remix), Toronto’s rap icon Mr Kardinal, joining Jayd ink and Toronto Raptors DJ 4korners on the “Nobody” Canada Remix, France based Tay kee on the “Nobody” (French Remix), Jamaica’s Konshens and Ghana’s J derobie on the “Nobody” (Dancehall Remix), South Africa’s Focalistic on the “Nobody” (Amapiano Remix), Trinidad & Tobago’s Aaron Voice on the “Nobody” (Caribbean Remix) and United Arab Emirate’s Daffy, Sedeeg, and Masmarz on the “Nobody” (Middle East Remix).

Representing Nigeria, “Nobody” features reality star Laycon while the (Igbo Boys Rap Remix), (Hausa Boys Rap Remix) features Zoro and Nuno zigi holding it down for the East, DJ Abba, and Magnito holding it down for the North alongside Namenj.

Stream the Playlist below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tari Taylaur: We Can Self-Regulate Social Media by Being Mindful of What We Post Online

Adefolake Adekola: We Cannot Return to Normalcy

Habiba Ali of Sosai Renewable Energies Company is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: Grace and Gratitude, the Two Peas in a Pod

Tendia O: We Must Never Keep Silent in the Face of Injustice
Advertisement
css.php