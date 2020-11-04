Style
See Every Look from Christie Brown’s Fall/Winter 2020 Virtual Show
Ghanaian luxury fashion brand, Christie Brown over the weekend unveiled its Fall/Winter 2020 Collection through a virtual runway show. As expected, the brand’s latest offering is characterised with the usual CB timeless aesthetic celebrating the woman’s femininity and strength.
Watch the full show below
This season, the brand stayed true to its stylish take on Neo-African culture infused with trendy designs to give a sophisticated and core African aesthetic.
The new collection features, hand-embroidered dresses, stylish corsets made with African prints, asymmetric full skirts, chiffon blouses, pencil skirts, and dramatic sleeves.
See more of the collection below
Credits
Brand: @christiebrowngh www.christiebrownonline.com
Model: @misjulee
Photography: @duque.photography
Styling:@iktsch