Dorathy Bachor is Serving it Hot on Her Birthday

It’s BBNaija first runner up Dorathy Bachor‘s 25th birthday and we love how absolutely elegant and feisty she looks in these 🔥 photos.

The reality star wrote,

🎉🎉 2020 has been a blessing in disguise, looking back at 24 and I cannot be more grateful to God for how far he has brought me. My name is NDIDIAMAKA and I’m a living proof that patience is indeed virtue.

HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY TO ME🎉🥂🥂