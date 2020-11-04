Connect with us

Dorathy Bachor is Serving it Hot on Her Birthday

Toke Makinwa is Sharing all She Learned from 35 on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Justice Is Back! Watch the Teaser for "Inspector K" Season 3

Here's How Wunmi Mosaku Got the Role of Rial in Remi Weeks' "His House"

"I am Grateful to be Recovering Safely" - Jeannie Mai is Leaving "Dancing With The Stars" for this Reason

Watch The Official Trailer For "A Soldier's Story: Return From The Dead"

Pranks + Games - Ini Dima-Okojie Hosts Mimi Onalaja & Aderinsola Fabikun to a Fun Time

"We've Moved On" Ultimate Love Winner Rosie says She & Kachi have Decided to Call it Quits

Toke Makinwa is 36 & A Series of “Audacious Takeovers” is About to Happen!

It’s a Wrap! Kemi Adetiba Celebrates the End of Shooting "King of Boys 2"

It’s BBNaija first runner up Dorathy Bachor‘s 25th birthday and we love how absolutely elegant and feisty she looks in these 🔥 photos.

The reality star wrote,

🎉🎉 2020 has been a blessing in disguise, looking back at 24 and I cannot be more grateful to God for how far he has brought me. My name is NDIDIAMAKA and I’m a living proof that patience is indeed virtue.

HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY TO ME🎉🥂🥂

Credits:

Creative directing & styling @eikechukwuodum @tray_ciee

Photographer @jideodukoya

Location @355landmark

Robe @robesandblingsbyakokomali

Weave @naijahairfactory

Photo Credit: @thedorathybachor

