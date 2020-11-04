Connect with us

Here's How Wunmi Mosaku Got the Role of Rial in Remi Weeks' "His House"

British Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku details how she got the role of Rail in Remi Weeks‘ horror film “His House“, as well as her personal philosophy on auditioning.

“I try not so much to bag the role, it’s more, ‘did I do that character justice?’ is how I try and think about it instead of a win-lose. It’s more of a, did you do your best?” Wunmi said.

Watch the video below:

