Here’s How Wunmi Mosaku Got the Role of Rial in Remi Weeks’ “His House”

British Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku details how she got the role of Rail in Remi Weeks‘ horror film “His House“, as well as her personal philosophy on auditioning.

“I try not so much to bag the role, it’s more, ‘did I do that character justice?’ is how I try and think about it instead of a win-lose. It’s more of a, did you do your best?” Wunmi said.

I think we can all agree that Wunmi Mosaku. The Nigerian-born actress has been putting in the work for years, and has hit our screens like a force in 2020! @Wunmo tells us how she got the role of Rial in HIS HOUSE, and her personal philosophy on auditioning in #ThatPart. pic.twitter.com/UffwaFhICC — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) November 2, 2020

Photo Credit: @Wunmo