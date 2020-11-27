Connect with us

Go Behind the Scenes of Monalisa Chinda-Coker’s Forthcoming Film “Graveyard” starring Uzo Osimkpa & Bolanle Ninalowo

Newly launched production shingle Angel and Ninjas Production presents its forthcoming debut film “Graveyard“.

The film “Graveyard” tells the story of Cheta, a handsome covetous, and envious young man who must get anything and everything he wants by all means even if it means taking out the original owners and burying them in his graveyard mansion.

The film features Monalisa Chinda-Coker, Bolanle Ninalowo aka Nino B, Uzo Osimkpa, and newcomer Emmanuel Momoh in the lead role. It was written and directed by Willis Ikedum and co-produced by Monalisa Chinda-Coker.

Graveyard will be available in cinemas next year, 2021.

Enjoy these B.T.S shots.

