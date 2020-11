Trailblazing R&B singer-songwriter, iTasha has released the visuals for her new single, “Gbege“.

The Jesse Alordiah produced track shows iTasha’s versatility and growth in her sound.

The Ibidunni Oladayo directed video matches the song’s mood as we see iTasha expressing her state of anger, sadness, and confusion but also features entertaining scenes of dancers in the hallway of a suburb apartment.

Watch: