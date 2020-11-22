Connect with us

The LeonardoBySujimoto Spa is a True Tale of Luxury, Class & Indulgence

From steams and frankincense compresses to beauty rituals and caviar facials, the Leonardo Luxury SPA speaks only of innovative technologies and top-notch amenities.

Selling at an initial deposit of $180,000(30%), the LeonardoBySujimoto features first-class amenities such as a private boat club, mini clinic, mini mart, full home automation, in-house salon, crèche, interactive lobby, fully equipped technogym, infinity pool, tennis and squash court, virtual golf bar with over 2500 courses, kohler kitchen exclusive and award-winning zaha hadid bathroom amongst others.

The sophisticated stance of the SPA provides unforgettable experiences from its serene ambiance, giving residents a time of their lives where they can relax their worries in the comforts of their own home.

In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices range from $935,000 to $3.5millon which is about N420million to N1.5 Billion, while a 4 Bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto with its exceptional features and facilities is selling for $850,000.00 for Now! By the time it was launched in October, the 4 Bedroom you are bought today for $850,000.00 will be sold at $1.2million, giving you an instant 50% ROI!

For 2, 3, or 4 bedrooms, call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or 0809 124 3555 for further inquiries.

