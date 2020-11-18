Connect with us

I can’t Wait to Keep Growing with You! Opeyemi & Opeyemi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

When you and your lover have the same name! Opeyemi and Opeyemi definitely have a beautiful love story to tell. They met fourteen years ago at the University and became friends. Through the years, this friendship never broke apart and now they are ready to walk down the aisle together.  Their fourteen years of friendship has led to this beautiful moment.

We will be starting this feature, with the sweet note/ story from the groom-to-be, Opeyemi:

 

People always say they hope for a partner they can go through life with, here I am marrying someone who I have already gone through life with. 14 years leading to this altar, you have always been my person, always available for the fun life things. With you things just fall into place, we always found a way to dance to our own rhythm, I can’t wait to keep growing and building with you.

 

 

 

How We Met
By the bride, Opeyemi

I met Ope 14 years ago. We were course mates at the University and we became friends in 2008. I love how our friendship grew over the years even though I never imagined a relationship. Through the leaps and turns and relationship advice we gave each other in previous relationships, God had other plans. He asked me to spend forever with him and I’m delighted to do this journey with him.

 

 

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @opeosas @dudustrokes
Groom-to-be: @_opeyemii___
Planner@bankysuevents
Photography@temiolukayweddings
Videography@theweddingtv
All dresses: @pink__buttons
Gold shoe: @theshoeshopnig
Asooke: @bisbodv
Gele styling: @ajokegeleandmua
Blue Lace@nothingbuhfabrics
Makeup for the black and blue outfit: @y_glam
Makeup for the white outfit: @dudustrokes
Suit and native: @henry_couture
Corporate shoes: @dejshoes
Shoes with the native: @giuseppezanotti
Upbringing: @ayoandmosun
Swag and finishing touches: @opeosas

