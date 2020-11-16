Style
Our Top Fashion Moments From #TSMWFashion Episode 8
Episode 8 of The Smart Money Woman TV series is back with even more fabulous Nigerian fashion! Below, take a look at exclusive imagery from the show, which is sure to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who love some sumptuously costumed, escapist TV, or if you’re just looking to up your fashion game :
Karibi Fubara in Big Ben Kilani and Eby Eno in Rococo
Seun Ajayi in 1407Style and Lala Akindoju in TNL Designs
Ini Dima Okojie in Imad Eduso and Osas Ighodaro in Julyet Peters
Toni Tones in Lola Baej & Lola Adeoti and Eby Eno in Zephans& Co & Lola Adeoti
Eby Eno in Zephans & Co & Kisara, Lala Akindoju in Cinnamon Lagos and Kisara, Ini Dima-Okojie in TNL Designs and Osas Ighodaro in Adey Soile
Lala Akindoju in Cinnamon Lagos and Kisara
Ini Dima-Okojie in TNL Designs
Timini Egbuson (self styled)
Eby Eno in Zephans & Co
Credits
TV Show: @thesmartmoneywomantv
Episode 8 Designers:
@adeysoile @shop_fss @cinnamonlagos @bigbenkilani @zephansandco @shopkisara @lolaadeoti @rococothebrand @imadeduso @14zeroseven
@tnldesigns @bloombyfbd @julyetpeters @lolabaej
Sponsors
Powered by @firstbanknigeria
Supported by @sunlight_nigeria @pepsodentng @mastercardmea @virginatlantic
Crew
Script writers: @pearlosibu @jolaayeye
Story editor @tq.bella
Director: @bunmiajakaiye
Director of Photography: @femiawojide
Producer: @lalaakindoju
Producer: @akintundemarinho
Editor: @holmespro
Sound/Scoring: @kulanen
AD: @ajikeadesokan
PM: @maryannngozi_
Costume designer & Creative Director: @isokenogiemwonyi
Costume Assistants: @eric_ihaza @faithiyosayiedobor
Art director: @designbydaisyo
Cast
@officialosas @iamtonitones @lalaakindoju @inidimaokojie @eby_eno @_seunajayi @esodike__ @_timini @taymesan_ @ekuedewor @tokemakinwa @chiefblack @nonsobassey @oshuwa_ti @mimionalaja
Production
@arcadiatvafrica @olamideyousuph
Makeup: @houseoftara_intl
@patienceakwubo_tara @kike_tara
Hair: @mohiniexperience @laposhhair
Hairstylist: @hair_doctor123
What do you think? Did you watch episode 8? Did you love it as much as we did? Look out for our fashion recaps for the #TSMWSeries every week!
The Smart Money Woman airs every Wednesday at 9.00pm on AfricaMagic Showcase Channel 151