Our Top Fashion Moments From #TSMWFashion Episode 8

Episode 8 of The Smart Money Woman TV series is back with even more fabulous Nigerian fashion! Below, take a look at exclusive imagery from the show, which is sure to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who love some sumptuously costumed, escapist TV, or if you’re just looking to up your fashion game :

Karibi Fubara in Big Ben Kilani and Eby Eno in Rococo

Seun Ajayi in 1407Style and Lala Akindoju in TNL Designs

Ini Dima Okojie in Imad Eduso and Osas Ighodaro in Julyet Peters

Toni Tones in Lola Baej & Lola Adeoti and Eby Eno in Zephans& Co & Lola Adeoti

Toni Tones in Adey Soile

Eby Eno in Zephans & Co & Kisara, Lala Akindoju in Cinnamon Lagos and Kisara, Ini Dima-Okojie in TNL Designs and Osas Ighodaro in Adey Soile

Toni Tones in Lola Baej

Osas Ighodaro in Adey Soile

Lala Akindoju in Cinnamon Lagos and Kisara

Ini Dima-Okojie in TNL Designs

Timini Egbuson (self styled)

Osas Ighodaro in Adey Soile

Eby Eno in Zephans & Co

Credits

TV Show: @thesmartmoneywomantv

Episode 8 Designers:

@adeysoile @shop_fss @cinnamonlagos @bigbenkilani @zephansandco @shopkisara @lolaadeoti @rococothebrand @imadeduso @14zeroseven

@tnldesigns @bloombyfbd @julyetpeters @lolabaej

Sponsors

Powered by @firstbanknigeria

Supported by @sunlight_nigeria @pepsodentng @mastercardmea @virginatlantic

Crew

Script writers: @pearlosibu @jolaayeye

Story editor @tq.bella

Director: @bunmiajakaiye

Director of Photography: @femiawojide

Producer: @lalaakindoju

Producer: @akintundemarinho

Editor: @holmespro

Sound/Scoring: @kulanen

AD: @ajikeadesokan

PM: @maryannngozi_

Costume designer & Creative Director: @isokenogiemwonyi

Costume Assistants: @eric_ihaza @faithiyosayiedobor

Art director: @designbydaisyo

Cast

@officialosas @iamtonitones @lalaakindoju @inidimaokojie @eby_eno @_seunajayi @esodike__ @_timini @taymesan_ @ekuedewor @tokemakinwa @chiefblack @nonsobassey @oshuwa_ti @mimionalaja

Production

@arcadiatvafrica @olamideyousuph

Makeup: @houseoftara_intl

@patienceakwubo_tara @kike_tara

Hair: @mohiniexperience @laposhhair

Hairstylist: @hair_doctor123

What do you think? Did you watch episode 8? Did you love it as much as we did? Look out for our fashion recaps for the #TSMWSeries every week!

The Smart Money Woman airs every Wednesday at 9.00pm on AfricaMagic Showcase Channel 151

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!