Need Chic Outfit Ideas for the Week? Get Inspired by Ini Edo’s Fabulous Style!

BellaNaija Style

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

When you think of glamorous fashion, Nollywood Actress, Ini Edo easily comes to mind. Not only solidified herself as a Nollywood’s sweetheart, but she has also won our hearts with her high-octane fashion sense.

Ini has mastered the art of looking her best always with exceptional outfit combinations and figure-flattering outfits. Every time Ini Edo steps out, we know to expect nothing but top-notch slayage!

Join us as we garner major stylish inspiration for the week from Ini Edo.

Monday:

Start the new week with a classic black suit.

@iniedo

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a pop of colour that will make you stand out and win all the compliments.

@iniedo

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink!

@iniedo

Thursday:

A Jumpsuit is a perfect fit for Thursdays, from the office to happy hour cocktails.

@iniedo

Friday:

You can rock a gorgeous two-piece with sneakers on casual Fridays.

@iniedo

Saturday:

It’s Saturday! Cozy outfits for the win.

@iniedo

Sunday:

Sunday hangout calls for elegant fashion.

@iniedo

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

