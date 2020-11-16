Need Chic Outfit Ideas for the Week? Get Inspired by Ini Edo’s Fabulous Style!

When you think of glamorous fashion, Nollywood Actress, Ini Edo easily comes to mind. Not only solidified herself as a Nollywood’s sweetheart, but she has also won our hearts with her high-octane fashion sense.

Ini has mastered the art of looking her best always with exceptional outfit combinations and figure-flattering outfits. Every time Ini Edo steps out, we know to expect nothing but top-notch slayage!

Join us as we garner major stylish inspiration for the week from Ini Edo.

Monday:

Start the new week with a classic black suit.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a pop of colour that will make you stand out and win all the compliments.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink!

Thursday:

A Jumpsuit is a perfect fit for Thursdays, from the office to happy hour cocktails.

Friday:

You can rock a gorgeous two-piece with sneakers on casual Fridays.

Saturday:

It’s Saturday! Cozy outfits for the win.

Sunday:

Sunday hangout calls for elegant fashion.