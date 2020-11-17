Confirmed: Arese Ugwu Looked Stunning in This Custom Cinnamon Lagos Number

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Arese Ugwu joined a host of celebrities for the Rattlesnake premiere on the 11th of November.

The entrepreneur  and financial education activist who recently revealed that a re-issue of both her books is in the works, wore her brands signature colour; fuchsia.

This Spring look featuring strappy detail and a sharp, column silhouette was easily one of the highlights of the night for us. 

We love how the ‘Young, Gifted, Affluent’ theme was interpreted; less is more was the order of the day, and emerging Nigerian brand Cinnamon Lagos executed it perfectly.

For her beauty look, she opted for a highly glossy neutral look and a low braided ponytail.

Metallic sandals and bold jewels completed her look.

Hopefully we get to see more stellar looks like this – Cinnamon Lagos and Arese Ugwu are obviously a match made in heaven.

 

Credits

Dress: @cinnamonlagos
Makeup: @kike_tara for @houseoftara_intl

