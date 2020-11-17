The Surefire Way To Make A Blazer Dress Look Extra Stylish, According to Toke Makinwa

‘Therapy’ actress, YouTuber and mediapreneur Toke Makinwa has been posting a lot of exciting stuff on Instagram.

Her new projects, new drops from her handbag line. Fun new content she’s experimenting with on her Youtube, and of course her eclectic style.

For one of her latest looks she put a cute spin on the oversized blazer trend with this hot pink Ebossy Clothings piece. Worn as a dress which seriously elongates her legs, the bold piece features feathered shoulder and cuff detail, a mini hemline and a belted silhouette.

Looking every inch the glam superstar, the fashion It Girl opted to keep the rest of her look simple with super glossy makeup and a flippy 60’s style ponytail.

A white Toke Makinwa Luxury mini bag, big crystal hoops, Louis Vuitton sunglasses and white Bottega Veneta ‘Lido’ mules completed the look.

Credits

Photography @ainavinevisuals

Hair @bernardsmiless

Makeup @anitabrows

Stylist @damioke_style

Sunglasses @louisvuitton

Shoes @bottegaveneta

Bag @tokemakinwaluxury

Dress @ebossyclothings

