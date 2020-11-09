Connect with us

Promotions

Enjoy the True Taste of Satisfaction with Pinkberry’s Peanut Butter Flavor & Amazing Offers this November

Promotions

World Diabetes Day 2020: MobiHealth is offering Free Screening + Tips to help People Living with Diabetes

Promotions

#CloseOutStrong with Rain Africa Innovative Network | October 12th - December 31st

Promotions

Introducing Villa Monument Hotel, World Class Luxury fused with Affordability

Promotions

Set your alarms!! Don't Miss out on Mouth watering offers in the Jumia Black Friday today by 6pm

Promotions

Coca-Cola Nigeria unveils the New Crystal Clear, Recyclable Sprite Bottle & You can't but Love It

Promotions

Catch up on the Exciting Football Line-ups on Supersport from Last Weekend

Promotions

Catch up on "The Conversation" with M.I & Vector by Hennessy Artistry - Here's your Exclusive Scoop

Events Promotions

Register to attend the First Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF)| November 4th- 7th

Promotions

Hurry! You can still be a Millionaire in the 9mobile Mega Millions Promo ending this November

Promotions

Enjoy the True Taste of Satisfaction with Pinkberry’s Peanut Butter Flavor & Amazing Offers this November

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

You asked for it, now you’ve GOT IT! This November Pinkberry is bringing back one of the most refreshing, and completely satisfying flavors, made with real PEANUT BUTTER just for you! 

Have you been craving something rich, creamy, and exciting? You can now enjoy awesome deliciousness this November with Pinkberry’s consumer’s number one favorite –  Peanut Butter Favour!

You are about to experience frozen yogurt like you’ve never done before while also enjoying super discounts and freebies made available just for you! 

The consumer’s favorite Peanut Butter Flavor is light, refreshing, and completely satisfying with a unique peanut butter taste that you just can’t resist. 

This wholesome delight has a rich, and exciting creaminess down to the last scoop, and this month, you can enjoy this yummy treat for just N1000 only with 20% off! Isn’t that amazing? 

You can also go for the Value deals, with two delicious cups of our Peanut butter flavor and a second cup of any other flavor starting at N2000.

Take advantage of their special 2 for Tuesday offer, where you get to Buy one and Get one FREE.  FREE Delivery!!

Enjoy their Sweet 3 Thursday Offer, where you Buy a Large cup and get 2 small cups FREE with FREE Delivery!! on the yummy Peanut butter flavor and Original flavor.

Celebrate the weekend with a whopping 15% off on the Large Take Home cup! With our Pinkberry’s Weekend Feast, where you and your buddies can savor the taste of the Original frozen yogurt flavor for just N3500!

Also happening this month from the 16th to the 23rd, Pinkberry is showing love and appreciation to all our Yoghurt lovers with a big discount!! 

Join the Pinkberry movement and treat yourself to a cup of our delicious original frozen yogurt with exciting toppings for just N800 only! Amazing right? 

That’s not all! All orders placed directly from the stores come with FREE Delivery and no extra charges to your doorstep.

One thing we know for sure is that you shouldn’t miss out on these unbeatable deals. Now that you know, what else are you waiting for? Place those orders to enjoy the light, refreshing, and completely satisfying, Peanut Butter Flavor today. 

To stay connected, follow us on all our social media handles: 

@pinkberrynigeria on Instagram,
@PinkberryNG on Twitter
PinkberryNigeria on Facebook 

For even more mind-blowing offers, Join the Pinkberry Movement today!

#pinkberrygeng #pinkberrypeanutbutter

 

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Serial Entrepreneur & Medical Doctor Emmanuel Okeleji of SeamlessHR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Voting is Great, but Building a System of Accountability is Also Necessary

We Have to Break the Wall Between the Rich and the Poor

Tari Taylaur: We Can Self-Regulate Social Media by Being Mindful of What We Post Online

Adefolake Adekola: We Cannot Return to Normalcy
Advertisement
css.php