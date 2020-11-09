Introducing Villa Monument Hotel, World Class Luxury fused with Affordability

Whether you’re spending a night in Dubai (Burj Khalifa Room) or resting your head in Zanzibar (Ocean Jewel Room) or going on a night’s adventure to Botswana (Safari Room); you are guaranteed a peaceful and beautiful nights rest at Villa Monument Hotel.

Villa Monument rooms are smartly designed spaces showcasing different cities from various parts of the world, giving each guest a beautiful escape each and every night.

The hotel is situated in the center of Victoria Island (9b Oko Awo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos), one of Lagos City’s most visited and vibrant neighborhoods, and is accessible to some of the city’s best culture and cuisine.

In partnering with luxury urban spa, ORIKI SPA, the hotel also offers guests, in-room spa services, and the opportunity to escape to a world of relaxation and rejuvenation. Guests can also enjoy discounts at any Oriki Spa locations in the city for full services.

Speaking at the recent grand opening, the General Manager of the hotel, Wendy Famoroti said, “The hospitality industry is one of the oldest in the world and continues to grow and innovate each and every day, becoming more and more guest-centered and guest-focused. Here at Villa Monument, we are happy to be at the hem of that innovation. We are a luxury boutique hotel that prides itself on offering 5-star luxury service, as we cater to our guests’ individual tastes through our professionally tailored service and uniquely designed rooms. The rooms are custom-designed to showcase select cultures from around the world, a first of its kind in Africa. No two rooms are the same mirroring the fact that no two people are the same”.

The property shares fences with the exclusive 355 Restaurant and Lounge, a Mexican and continental restaurant with a cigar room, lounge, and patio, giving guests the optimal experience and entertainment.

The hotel amenities include Airport Pick Up/Drop off Services, Conference Room, Fitness Center, Private Garden Terrace, Oriki Spa Services, Great Wi-Fi, and an exclusive lounge to relax and unwind.