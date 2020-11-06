Set your alarms!! Don’t Miss out on Mouth watering offers in the Jumia Black Friday today by 6pm

One of Africa’s leading e-retailer, Jumia has commenced the 2020 edition of its Black Friday sales with exciting deals open to customers in different brand categories.

The sales which started in the early hours of Friday, November 6th will afford customers the opportunity to purchase top brands from global manufacturers at reduced prices.

By 6 pm today, customers can leverage the Multiple Treasure Hunt opportunity to purchase different gadgets, electronics as well as food items. During the period, customers can order a LG 65″ smart TV with a magic remote for N3,800.

Also, a 50Kg bag of rice will go for N300, while a 50,000 naira shopping voucher can be bought for as low as N500.

There’s also the Flash sale category where customers can get deals of up to 40% OFF on choice products.

Jumia has also partnered with renowned electronic products giant, Samsung to make Samsung brands available at slashed prices during the Black Friday sales.

The ongoing Black Friday promises to be an exciting one for Jumia customers.

