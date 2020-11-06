Connect with us

Coca-Cola Nigeria unveils the New Crystal Clear, Recyclable Sprite Bottle & You can't but Love It

Set your alarms!! Don't Miss out on Mouth watering offers in the Jumia Black Friday today by 6pm

Catch up on "The Conversation" with M.I & Vector by Hennessy Artistry - Here's your Exclusive Scoop

Register to attend the First Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF)| November 4th- 7th

Hurry! You can still be a Millionaire in the 9mobile Mega Millions Promo ending this November

The Annual Dubai Fitness Challenge is Back & this Time, You can take Part from Anywhere | October 30th-November 28th

5 Easy Steps to Booking a COVID-19 Test in Nigeria

To address Sexual & Gender-based Violence In Nigeria, Access Bank Partners with Kunle Afolayan on his New Movie 'Citation'

Celebration Galore as La Casera Company bags Multiple Awards at the 2020 Marketing Edge Awards

15 Lucky Winners, N1,000,000 Each + Other Rewards up for Grabs in the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo

Fans of Sprite share the excitement as Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited unveils the new look for its Sprite Bottles. In an official announcement, the company revealed that the Sprite bottles will switch from the iconic green plastic packaging to clear plastic packaging to increase the prospects for recycling. The transition period would take place from November to December 2020.

The transition of Sprite’s plastic bottles from green to transparent bottles is part of the company’s World Without Waste initiative which aims to enable the collection and recycling of the equivalent of every bottle it sells by 2030 as well as reaching 50% recycled content of all its packaging by 2030.

The World Without Waste campaign represents Coca-Cola’s commitment to doing business sustainably through job creation for members of its host communities, financial empowerment
and the elimination of environmental waste.
With grants of over $1,000,000 from The Coca-Cola Foundation to multiple NGOs in Nigeria, several recycling and women empowerment programs are being implemented to address the issue of environmental protection while empowering women who are significant pillars of society.

Coca-Cola has further invested in building an industry coalition that has birthed the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA). FBRA is an alliance of responsible and forward-looking companies united by a shared concern for the environment and a commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders in building a sustainable recycling economy for food and beverage packaging waste. These efforts have so far led to the recovery and recycling of over 55 million bottles.

With its presence in over 190 countries, including Nigeria, Sprite’s new clear look includes a see-through bottle, refreshed icon of the brand’s bold and iconic Sprite ‘spark’ with a distinct label and bright green cover.

