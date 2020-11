Singer-songwriter Rotimi drops a catchy new track “Love Somebody,” accompanied by a romantic video, starring his girlfriend Vanessa Mdee.

“I wanted to convey the epitome of what love is and where it started. From the root, with the Adam and Eve story using the love of my life for such a beautiful song. The world could use a little love,” Rotimi told Complex.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below: