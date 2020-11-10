Connect with us

News

The BN Style Recap: Spark Joy Today With These Style & Beauty Stories

News

#COVID19: Pfizer says its Vaccine (Still Being Tested) May Be 90% Effective

Music News

Peter Okoye's PA says DJ Switch is Not in Nigeria & She's Safe

BN TV News

A Look Inside the Moments that Defined Joe Biden's Political Career

News

Kamala Harris is the First Female, Black & South Asian US Vice-President - Get to Know Her

News

Introducing the 46th President & 49th Vice-President of the USA: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

News

Lagos Police Command says it’ll Resist any Planned Protest in the State

News

Nigerian-Americans Esther Agbaje & Nnamdi Chukwuocha emerge Winners in US 2020 Election

News

Fans Of Ghanaian Brand Ajabeng Will Love Its Brand New FEIZ Collection

News

Adeoye Owolewa makes History as First Nigerian-American elected into the US Congress

News

The BN Style Recap: Spark Joy Today With These Style & Beauty Stories

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

We Are Swooning Over Runtown & Adut Akech In The New Versace Holiday Campaign

Every Time Shudufhadzo Musiḓa Was #BeautyGoals + The Inspiring Reason She Shaved Off Her Hair

@thealmachronicle

Uche Natori’s Glowing Review For This NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation Is A Must Watch

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Serial Entrepreneur & Medical Doctor Emmanuel Okeleji of SeamlessHR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Voting is Great, but Building a System of Accountability is Also Necessary

We Have to Break the Wall Between the Rich and the Poor

Tari Taylaur: We Can Self-Regulate Social Media by Being Mindful of What We Post Online

Adefolake Adekola: We Cannot Return to Normalcy
Advertisement
css.php