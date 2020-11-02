The First Teaser for Funke Akindele-Bello’s “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” is Here!

Prepare yourselves! The first teaser for Funke Akindele-Bello‘s “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” has arrived and it’s just as awesome as we imagined.

The upcoming film same as the prequel is a story that follows Lefty and her friends, Nikky, Busty and Chummy Choko in Askamaya Ghetto. You can take Lefty out of the ghetto but can you take the ghetto out of her?

The dramatic teaser is enthralling, giving glimpses of what’s to come and the drama that will unfold. Not only is there diversity in front of the camera, but behind the scenes too.

The film stars Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario), Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire), Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe among others.

The original film, “Omo Ghetto”, starred Rachel Oniga, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Ojo and many more

Watch the teaser below: