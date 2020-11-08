Style
This Bella Michelle Vlog Will Definitely Fuel Your Wanderlust!
@onlybells_
In case you missed it, Burundian fashion & beauty youtuber shared this vlog featuring her fun trip to the Amalfi Coast to celebrate Patricia Bright‘s collaboration with British brand Lavish Alice.
She shared on her channel:
‘Welcome back to my channel, hey if you’re new here! So, this vlog is all about my trip to the Amalfi Coast, Italy for @Patricia Bright collaboration with Lavish Alice (out now!)
Watch Bella’s video below