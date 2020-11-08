This Bella Michelle Vlog Will Definitely Fuel Your Wanderlust!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

@onlybells_

In case you missed it, Burundian fashion & beauty youtuber shared this vlog featuring her fun trip to the Amalfi Coast to celebrate Patricia Bright‘s collaboration with British brand Lavish Alice.

She shared on her channel:

Welcome back to my channel, hey if you’re new here! So, this vlog is all about my trip to the Amalfi Coast, Italy for @Patricia Bright collaboration with Lavish Alice (out now!)

Watch Bella’s video below

