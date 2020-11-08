Megan Thee Stallion Fronts Savage X Fenty ‘s Holiday 2020 Campaign And Releases the Hottie Holiday Gift Guide

Houston rapper and rising star Megan Thee Stallion fronts the Savage x Fenty Holiday 2020 campaign after joining Savage X Fenty as a brand ambassador in May. For the campaign she models pieces from the brand’s Pearls of Love Xtra VIP Box. The look includes a bralette with a matching garter belt, and the Daisy lace triangle bralette. Chanelling a more ‘Christmassy’ look she also poses in a the Savage Not Sorry lace bra and cheeky briefs in bold fire-engine red.

The rapper also curated a collection — cheekily named “Hottie Holiday” — a gifting edit just in time for the holidays, Styles from the collection vary from lacy boy shorts to high-cut hipsters to racy thongs. Everyday underwear, V-neck bodysuits, cherry knee-high socks and rhinestone-studded leggings complete the kitschy range.

Her beauty look was as always, exceptional – rocking a high ponytail and edgy pearl embellished eye makeup to give the lingerie looks some extra oomph.

Check out the campaign video:

Savage X Fenty’s holiday collection is available now at the Savage X Fenty website.