We Have the Tracklist for Timaya’s Forthcoming Album “Gratitude”

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Timaya is getting ready to release his 8th body of work titled, “Gratitude“, which is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, November 18.

The new album houses 15 tracks, it includes previously released singles, “Born to Win“, “Gra Gra“, “I Can’t Kill Myself“, with no features.

The album will be released under DM Records, with production credits by Yung Willis, Orbeat, Ayzed, Spotless, Wireless Mouth, Chillz, Vibe O, BoomBeatz, Krizbeatz and Chris Strings.

Check it out!

Photo Credit: timayatimaya

