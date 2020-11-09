Stream Evang. Toyin Leshi’s New Album “My Love Song” Here

Connect with us

Gospel music minister Evang. Toyin Leshi, together with Her Divine Melodies has released a new album titled “My Love Song“.

According to the lead vocalist and soloist who began her ministry in 1994,

I thank God for this album. This album is an expression of my love for Jesus. Every track in the album is pointing to the lover of my soul. My Life, my love, I give to the lamb of God who died for me, who had also inspired me to write this wonderful album. I Pray you are blessed as you listen and I thank God for the many more new songs he is going to bless my generation with through me in Jesus name (Amen). I cannot but appreciate my husband also who had stood by me all through this recording. I love you deeply

Stream below.

Download

 

