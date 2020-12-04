Weddings
A Ghanaian Love! Eunice & Reginald’s Pre-wedding Shoot
Ghanaian couple, Eunice and Reginald are loved up and ready to take on the rest of their lives together forever! Ahead of their big day, they created these special moments together and Ghanaian photographer, FocusnBlur beautifully captured these moments. We just love how chilled, relaxed and happy each photo of them is.
Credits
Photography: @focusnblur
Bride’s hair: @strandsghana
Makeup: @a.n.a_makeovers
Groom’s Outfit: @abrantiethegentleman