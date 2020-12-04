A Ghanaian Love! Eunice & Reginald’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Ghanaian couple, Eunice and Reginald are loved up and ready to take on the rest of their lives together forever! Ahead of their big day, they created these special moments together and Ghanaian photographer, FocusnBlur beautifully captured these moments. We just love how chilled, relaxed and happy each photo of them is.

Credits

Photography: @focusnblur

Bride’s hair: @strandsghana

Makeup: @a.n.a_makeovers

Groom’s Outfit: @abrantiethegentleman