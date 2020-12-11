itel Mobile focuses on supporting Young Nigerians with its ‘Every Dream Matters’ Campaign

Conceived by itel Mobile to celebrate the Christmas season with her communities, the campaign serves an even greater purpose – supporting the dreams of young Nigerians.

In August this year, 11-year-old ballet dancer, Anthony Madu rode and rose to fame on the back of a viral video of his inspiring study session shared on social media. For customer-centric itel Mobile, it’s more support for more ‘Anthonys’ in the ‘Every Dream Matters’ campaign.

To drive the campaign’s essence, itel visited two Lagos-based ballet education and creative art schools on December 5. One of them is the Leap of Dance Academy, Ajangbadi, the training establishment that facilitated Anthony’s success. The other being Patya Expressions Academy, Akowonjo.

itel Mobile made the visits to donate smart television sets, stationaries, goodie bags, and sanitizers to 150 young ballet dancers undertaking studies at the schools. As the donations took shape, games, and mini-parties were hosted to keep the fun going. A case of Christmas coming early for the young ballerinas and the schools.

In all of these, the question “why ballet?” pops up. The performance-driven field of human endeavor dwells in gracefulness and discipline. And it also extends to creativity and interesting mastery. Perhaps these values inspired itel Mobile to initiate and bankroll the events.

Because the focus is on young persons, the smartphone and home appliance brand through the ‘Every Dream Matters’ initiative push for a productive and sustainable society. A society where people can dream dreams, get encouragement for these dreams, and have their lives transformed positively.

Although the ‘Every Dream Matters’ campaign is a novel corporate social responsibility effort, it is a vivid move that has the potential of opening up relatively unknown fields for supports of this form. Commendable.

See more pictures from the events below;

