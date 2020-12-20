Wizkid, Tems & Koffee make Barack Obama’s List of Favourite Music of 2020

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

24 mins ago

 on

The former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama has shared his annual list of top songs in 2020 via a new Spotify playlist.

He took to social media to share his favourite songs of the year, listing records like “Essence” by Wizkid featuring Tems, “Repeat” by J.Hus featuring Koffee, “Damage” by H.E.R. and “Savage” (Remix) by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.

Obama shared his list on Twitter and Instagram, writing: “Here are some of my favourite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

Obama also shared the annual list of his favourite films and TV shows watched in 2020 and the list features
“I May Destroy You”, a British comedy-drama television series created, written, co-directed, and executive produced by Michaela Coel (Ghanaian-British), which also stars Weruche Opia (Nigerian-British), Paapa Essiedu (Ghanaian-British) and many more.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“, featuring Chadwick Boseman’s final performance, leads Obama’s list, which also includes “The Boys“, “Mrs America“, “The Queen’s Gambit“, “Nomadland“, “The Good Place” and “Mank“.

