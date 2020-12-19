BNMovieFeature: Funke Akindele-Bello, Eniola Badmus, Esther Eniola, Bimbo Thomas in “Omo Ghetto” | Watch

Connect with us

Hey BellaNaijarians!

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is back for a 2019 run after we kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hause movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

Today’s movie is titled “Omo Ghetto”, directed by Abiodun Olarenwaju and produced by Funke Akindele-Bello.

The movie stars Funke Akindele-Bello, Peju Ogunmola, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Rachel Oniga, Adebayo Salami, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Ronke Ojo, Bisi Komolafe, and it follows the lives of two identical twins living separate lives. An unfortunate incident sheds more light to their birth, paternity and troubling behaviour.

A sequel for this classic – Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – is set for cinema release December 25, 2020.

The movie was first announced in February 2020 with Funke Akindele-Bello sharing a throwback photo of herself and Eniola Badmus on Instagram. We shared some exclusive details here and here.

Click here, in case you missed the TEASER and TRAILER.

Enjoy.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

