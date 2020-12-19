BNMovieFeature: Funke Akindele-Bello, Eniola Badmus, Esther Eniola, Bimbo Thomas in “Omo Ghetto” | Watch

Hey BellaNaijarians!

***

Today’s movie is titled “Omo Ghetto”, directed by Abiodun Olarenwaju and produced by Funke Akindele-Bello.

The movie stars Funke Akindele-Bello, Peju Ogunmola, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Rachel Oniga, Adebayo Salami, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Ronke Ojo, Bisi Komolafe, and it follows the lives of two identical twins living separate lives. An unfortunate incident sheds more light to their birth, paternity and troubling behaviour.

A sequel for this classic – Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – is set for cinema release December 25, 2020.

Enjoy.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5