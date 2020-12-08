Connect with us

News

Breakdancing is Officially an Olympic Sport

News

This Head-Turning Amede Collection Is Perfect For Relaxed Festivities

News

US Government includes Nigeria on Religious Freedom Blacklist | What It Means

News

Nora Dadu'ut & Amaka Ugwueze win Senatorial Seat | See Who Else Won the Bye-Election

Career Features Inspired News

#BellaNaijaMCM Lawrence Afere of Springboard Nigeria is Helping Smallholder Farmers Grow Yield & Earn More

News

Nigerians Won't Have to Pay the Reciprocity Fee When Applying for a US Visa

News

CBN New Policy Alert: You can now Access Foreign Currency as sent from Overseas

News

IGP Mohammed Adamu directs Immediate Investigation into Lawsuit Against Judicial Panel of Inquiry

News

Flavour's Anticipated Album "Flavour of Africa" is Finally Here!

News

FYI: This Lola OJ-Approved Brand Will Instantly Transform Your Wardrobe

News

Breakdancing is Officially an Olympic Sport

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

If you’re a fan of breakdancing, then you’ll love this.

Breakdancing has been included as an Olympic Sport for the 2024 games set to take place in Paris. The decision which was endorsed by the International Olympic Committee on Monday endeavours to attract a younger audience to the historic competition, Sky News reports.

Also included in the Olympic sports are skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing which will all debut at the delayed Olympics in Tokyo in 2021. The dance-offs will take place In 2024 alongside sport climbing and 3v3 basketball at a downtown venue in the French capital.

The new sport, breakdancing will be called ‘breaking’ when the competition takes place in Paris. The idea was first proposed in 2018  after trials at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, proved a success. Sergei “Bumblebee” Chernyshev from Russia won gold in the men’s competition, while Ramu “Ram” Kawai from Japan topped the podium in the women’s ladder.

According to 17-year-old American dancer Logan “Logistx” Edra,

It can resonate with a lot of people because hip-hop culture resonates with a lot of people, hip-hop music resonates with a lot of people.

It being in the Olympics, it makes sense that people would refer to it as (a sport) but I think one thing for the breaking community is we want to make sure that it’s not known as just a sport but an art, a sport, a culture.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What’s the Big Deal About Flicking the Bean?

BN Book Excerpt: The Little House on Harvey Road by Lofe Mide

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaMCM Lawrence Afere of Springboard Nigeria is Helping Smallholder Farmers Grow Yield & Earn More

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 taught Adebimpe to Accept Life as it Comes
Advertisement
css.php