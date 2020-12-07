Nora Dadu’ut & Amaka Ugwueze win Senatorial Seat | See Who Else Won the Bye-Election

Nora Dadu’ut, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, has been declared the winner for Plateau South Senatorial bye-election which was conducted on Saturday.

This win makes her the first female senator-elect from Plateau state and fourth within the North.

Nora Dadu’ut who is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Jos polled a total of 83,151 votes to defeat nine other candidates, including PDP’s candidate, George Daika, who got 70,838 votes, Punch reports.

Reacting to Nora’s win, Governor Lalong congratulated her and said: “the victory of Nora Dadu’ut was not surprising as the APC is well-rooted in the whole state particularly the Southern Senatorial District.” He also believes she will bring “quality representation to the people of the Southern Senatorial District and also represent the interest of the State at the red chamber.

In Enugu, PDP candidate Amaka Ugwueze was declared the winner of Isi-Uzo State Constituency election. Ugwueze polled 11,041 votes to defeat her close rival, Ejiofor Okwor, candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 2,293 votes.

In Lagos State, APC candidate Obafemi Saheed was declared the winner for Abiru and Kosofe Constituency II. He polled 12,494 votes to defeat Sikiru Alebiosu of PDP, who got 2,068.

In Imo North, Frank Ibezim of APC was declared the winner after polling 36, 811 votes. Stephen Odey of the PDP won the Cross River North by-election after scoring 129,207 votes to defeat other Eight contestants. APC candidate Ibrahim Aminu Kurami scored 20,444 votes and was declared the winner of the Bakori State Constituency.

In Bayo Local Government of Borno, Maina Maigari of the APC was declared the winner after defeating six other contestants with 15,484 votes, while Mahommed Gajiram was declared the winner of the State Assembly seat with 8885 votes and returned elected.

Former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson of PDP who polled 115,257 votes the winner of the Bayelsa West by-election with while Moses Cleopas of PDP won in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District